German beer sales suffer as virus restrictions bite

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that beer sales in Germany were down 5.5% last year, dragged lower by lengthy closures of bars and restaurants in the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that German-based breweries and distributors sold 8.7 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons) of beer last year. German beer sales have been declining for years as a result of health concerns and other factors. They have now fallen 22.3% since 1993. But last year’s drop was unusually sharp, and a month-by-month breakdown pointed to the impact of coronavirus restrictions.