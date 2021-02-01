Global shares up after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have risen after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to provide more doses to Europe amid rising worries about the disease. London and Frankfurt opened higher and Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. U.S. futures were higher following Friday’s decline amid frenzied buying day traders of GameStop, a video game vendor, and some other shares. Markets were rattled by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.