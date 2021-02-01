Abraham Twerski, Hassidic rabbi and psychiatrist, dies at 90

JERUSALEM (AP) — Abraham J. Twerski, an esteemed Hassidic rabbi and acclaimed psychiatrist who championed treatment for substance abuse and authored over 80 books, has died in Jerusalem. His family says Twerski, who was 90, had been battling COVID-19. Twerski was a scholar with feet planted firmly in both the world of religious study and as a medical doctor and licensed psychiatrist. It was a rare pairing that earned him respect in the insular ultra-Orthodox Jewish world and wider American society. The U.S.-born Twerski authored dozens of books on a wide array of subjects: from addiction and mental health to religious law for medical professionals and commentaries on Jewish texts.