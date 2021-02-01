9 of 11 poisoned Fort Bliss soldiers released from hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Army officials say nine of the 11 Fort Bliss soldiers sickened last week after drinking a component commonly found in antifreeze have been released from a Texas hospital. Fort Bliss officials said Monday that two soldiers remain hospitalized in El Paso, including one who is in intensive care. Fort Bliss said all 11 soldiers were hospitalized Thursday after drinking ethylene glycol that they believed was alcohol. The soldiers had been on a 10-day field training exercise. It’s unclear why the soldiers believed what they were drinking was alcohol. Base officials say the incident remains under investigation.