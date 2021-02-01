30 homes estimated to have been lost in Australian wildfire

PERTH, Australia (AP) — An out-of-control wildfire has destroyed an estimated 30 homes and threatens more near the Australian city of Perth. Many locals were told it is too late to leave. Others were warned that if they stayed in their homes, they should be prepared to fight the fire themselves. The fire has a 37-mile perimeter and has been raging through the night near the town of Wooroloo, with the city of Swan and nearby shires impacted. Swan Mayor Kevin Bailey said more than 30 homes are believed to have been destroyed. About 250 firefighters are battling the blaze that’s behaving erratically.