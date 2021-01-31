Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A valuable concrete relief by Cyprus’ most avant-garde artist of the 1960s has been rediscovered after lying hidden in the underground recesses of a nightclub. The club is in the abandoned ghost town of Varosha, which has been under Turkish military control since a 1974 war ethnically cleaved the island nation. The nightclub’s 93-year-old Greek Cypriot former owner, who says he commissioned that artwork and others by artist Christoforos Savva, wants to remove them and transfer them to the country’s internationally recognized southern part. But the family that owns the hotel where the nightclub once operated says the artwork is its private property and objects to its removal, warning of legal action.