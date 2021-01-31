Skip to Content

VIRUS TODAY: GOP offers alternative COVID-19 relief plan

11:50 am AP - National News

A group of 10 Senate Republicans have sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for him to meet with them to negotiate over his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Meanwhile, frustration is growing at long-term care facilities over the pace of COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Home operators and residents’ relatives across the country have grown more irritated as states open vaccine eligibility to other populations before work is complete at long-term care homes. In other virus news, Biden’s goal to reopen K-8 classrooms by late April could leave out millions of students even if it happens. Many of the omitted students are minorities in urban areas. 

Associated Press

