UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers’ camp

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England said that they have made a further nine arrests at a former army barracks, which has been used to house hundreds of asylum-seekers and where a suspected arson attack took place. Kent Police said in a statement Sunday that 14 people have now been arrested following a “disturbance” on Friday at the site in the coastal town of Folkestone, which saw windows smashed and a building set alight. Five men previously arrested in connection with the incident remain in custody. One of them, 31-year-old Mohammed Ali, has been charged “with assault by beating, using or threatening unlawful violence and criminal damage.” He is due to appear in court on Monday.