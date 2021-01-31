Moscow protest spreads wide after police block original plan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Moscow police plan to stifle an opposition protest by clamping down on the center of the city has backfired. Not only did the massive demonstration demanding freedom for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny take place Sunday, but it was spread throughout a wide swath of the city. By making a long trek through Moscow’s icy streets, the protesters got a chance to spread their message across much of central Moscow, attracting considerable attention along the way with their chants against President Vladimir Putin.