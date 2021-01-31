‘I have to go’: Fans who’ve been to every Super Bowl book in

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Super Bowl is going to look different this year for three friends who’ve attended every installment of the big game. But Don Crisman, Tom Henschel and Gregory Eaton will still be there, as they have every year since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game in 1967. The trio are among an ever-shrinking handful of fans who have witnessed every Super Bowl in person. They won’t be able to sit next to each other this year, and they’re working coronavirus precautions into the trip. Attendance at the 2021 Super Bowl has been capped at 22,000, which includes 7,500 health care workers. The stadium will be about a third full.