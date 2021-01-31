Asian shares rise after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have gained after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to provide more doses to Europe amid rising worries about the disease. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai declined after two surveys showed Chinese manufacturing weakened in January. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% after GameStop, a video game vendor, and some other shares that were expected to decline were sent soaring by day traders. Markets were rattled by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.