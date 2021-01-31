1 Syrian killed in anti-Kurdish rally in northeast Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — One Syrian has been killed and four injured after Kurdish security forces opened fire at pro-government demonstrators in a shared northeastern city. The state news agency SANA said Sunday the Kurdish forces opened fire at demonstrators protesting a seige on their neighborhood in Hassakeh city. The Kurds, Syria’s largest ethnic minority, have carved out a semi-autonomous enclave in Syria’s north since the start of the civil war in 2011. The Kurds run their own affairs in the area. In both Hassakeh and Qamishli cities, they share control with government forces. Tension occasionally erupts between the two sides.