US pauses plan to give virus vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby says in a tweet that the Defense Department will be “pausing” the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there. The U.S. military announced earlier this month that it plans to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinates personnel at the detention center. The plan drew some criticism after reports that the vaccination of prisoners would start in the coming days.