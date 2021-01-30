Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago. They won’t see each other next week until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours before kickoff. Nantz and Romo arrived on Monday of Super Bowl week two years ago in Atlanta and had a busy schedule of watching practices, meeting with players and coaches, doing interviews, production meetings and various dinners. That won’t be the case this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping announcers separated until game day has been CBS’ protocol this season.