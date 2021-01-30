Sentencing delayed for fired VA staffer who killed 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed for a former staffer at a West Virginia veterans hospital who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin. A federal judge on Friday granted a motion by attorneys for Reta Mays to push back her sentencing. It now will be held on May 11-12. It had been scheduled for Feb. 18-19. Prosecutors had opposed the request as unreasonable. The former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg admitted in July to purposely killing the veterans by injecting them with unprescribed insulin. She faces life sentences in each death.