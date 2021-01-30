Romania: Protesters want reprisals for fatal hospital fire

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested outside Romania’s Health Ministry the day after a fatal fire at one of the country’s main hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The protest on Saturday was organized by a right-wing political party. Protesters called for the resignations of the president, the health minister and the emergencies chief. At least five people died in the fire that broke out Friday on the ground floor of the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest. It was the third hospital fire in Romania in as many months. The health minister says the cause is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing, He agreed Romania needs new hospitals.