Owner of Mets and hedge fund leaves Twitter, citing threats

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of the New York Mets is dropping off Twitter after his family got threats apparently related to his hedge fund’s activity. Steve Cohen is a billionaire who also owns the Point72 hedge fund. He said Saturday that he enjoys chatting with Mets fans on Twitter. But he says that because of “misinformation unrelated to the Mets,” his family got personal threats. So he has deactivated his Twitter account. Hedge funds like Cohen’s have become wrapped up in recent stock market turmoil. They made bets against stocks such as GameStop. A band of small investors have inflicted heavy losses on the hedge funds by bidding up the shares of GameStop and other companies.