Novavax COVID-19 vaccine news welcomed in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — News that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has shown about 60% efficacy on HIV-positive patients and that it seems to work against the variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa is being welcomed with relief in the country. But further studies are urged. Results from a small Novavax Inc. study in South Africa suggest the vaccine does work but not nearly as well as it does against the variant from Britain. In South Africa, the new variant now causes more than 90% of new cases and it more infectious than the original virus.