Mexico confirms at least 2 Guatemalan migrants among 19 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico have confirmed that at least two of the 19 people found shot to death and burned near the U.S. border were Guatemalan migrants. Two other victims among the four identified so far were Mexicans. The forensic results announced Saturday confirm the fears of families in a rural Indigenous community in Guatemala who have said they lost contact with their relatives last week as they travelled toward the United States. The prosecutors office in the northern state of Tamaulipas did not release the victims’ names. Of the 19 bodies, 16 were found to be males, one female and two others were so badly burned their gender has not been determined.