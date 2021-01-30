Israeli police use water cannon to disperse anti-PM crowd

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli protesters have once again gathered in Jerusalem to call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation. Police sprayed the crowd with a water cannon Saturday night, accusing some of the protesters of unruly behavior. Temperatures were only about 10 degrees (50 Fahrenheit) on a raw winter night. The protesters have been gathering each week near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem for over seven months. They say Netanyahu cannot serve as prime minister when he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. They also accuse him of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis.