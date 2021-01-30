Cuba will again isolate visitors to fight COVID-19

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say they’ll tighten measures against the spread of COVID-19 by requiring tourists and others who visit the island to isolate at their own expense for several days until tests for the new coronavirus come out negative. The announcement Saturday by Cuba’s director of epidemiology comes as the country is seeing a sharp rise in new cases. Officials say that as of Feb. 6, arriving tourists and Cubans who live abroad will be sent to hotels to wait for the results of a PCR test for the new coronavirus, which will be given on their fifth day in the country.