China’s first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

BEIJING (AP) — China National Nuclear Corporation says its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, has started commercial operations. The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing in China’s southeastern Fujian province, is designed to have a 60-year lifespan, with its core equipment domestically produced. Each unit of the Hualong No. 1 has a capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts and can meet the annual domestic electricity demand of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. The commercial use of Hualong One will also reduce carbon emissions and help achieve China’s low-carbon goals such as carbon neutrality before 2060.