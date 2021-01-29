Wendy Williams subject of juicy new biopic and a documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. In the last few years the table has turned and Williams has become a hot topic herself — her sobriety, her divorce and her diagnosis with Graves’ disease. Now, she’s taking control of the narrative with a new authorized biopic and documentary debuting on Lifetime on Saturday. The only thing she didn’t want to delve into was her son, Kevin Jr., because “he’s been through enough.” Kevin, Jr.’s dad — Kevin Hunter — who was her manager and an executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show”— is another story.