UN rapporteur: EU recovery money should help fight poverty

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top U.N. official has urged the European Union to ensure that the huge amount of money set aside for pandemic recovery will benefit the many European citizens who have been plunged into poverty by the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19. EU member states agreed last year on a long-term coronavirus recovery fund worth 750 billion euros that should help member nations bounce back. Olivier De Schutter, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, noted that large swaths of the package will be dedicated to digital projects and the green transition. He regretted the lack of quotas for social cohesion to guarantee that investments will be made to reduce poverty.