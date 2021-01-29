Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us is retrenching once again. The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed. The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while the one at New Jersey’s Garden State Plaza closed Tuesday. That’s according to Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during the iconic chain’s liquidation in 2018. The company says it is looking at new options for reopening but declined to offer specifics.