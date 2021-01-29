Poles plan more protests over abortion law after detentions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are gearing up for a third night of street protests against a near-total abortion ban as several protesters remained in police custody after being detained the evening before. Among those detained is Klementyna Suchanow, an author and activist who is one of the leaders of Polish Women’s Strike, a movement protesting the abortion ban. Women’s Strike said Friday that 14 people were detained on Thursday night, the second night of protests after a ban on abortions in cases of fetal abnormalities went into effect. Poland’s constitutional court ruled in October to ban abortions in cases of fetuses with fatal abnormalities. The ruling finally became law on Wednesday.