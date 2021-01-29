NY data show nursing home deaths undercounted by thousands

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration confirmed Thursday that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state’s official tallies had previously acknowledged. The surprise development, after months of the state refusing to divulge the true numbers, showed at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus, far greater than the official tally of 8,505. The release came after a report by state Attorney General Letitia James found the death count could be off by 50% because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on nursing home grounds.