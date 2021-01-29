Lithuania set to block Chinese airport scanner firm Nuctech

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — China’s largest maker of security-screening equipment Nuctech should not be allowed to install screening equipment at Lithuania’s three international airports because of data security issues. Lithuanian government spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene said Nutech last year won a bid to install baggage screening lines. No deal has been signed. However, a parliament-appointed panel concluded that Nuctech’s system does not meet national security interests and the government was expected to formally take a decision next week. The move came after the United States said that the state-controlled company is expanding its presence in Europe and is considered a threat to Western security and businesses.