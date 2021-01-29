Italy’s president: 4 days to see if coalition can be reborn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has tasked a parliamentary leader with determining if the squabbling parties in caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte’s collapsed government can unite anew in a viable coalition. President Sergio Mattarella’s office announced Friday night that Chamber of Deputies leader Roberto Fico must report back to him by Tuesday on prospects for a revived coalition. Fico is a prominent figure in the populist 5-Star Movement, which ruled in coalition under Conte since 2018. Conte quit on Monday after losing a dependable majority in the Senate when a small coalition partner led by former Premier Matteo Renzi yanked his ministers in a dispute over how EU pandemic recovery funds will be spent.