Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss brought to US to face bribe charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A former soccer federation president for El Salvador has been sent to New York City to face U.S. corruption charges in a long-running FIFA bribery scandal. Salvadoran authorities had arrested Reynaldo Vasquez in 2016 as part of an international roundup of top officials of soccer’s governing body. He denied the charges while putting up a failed extradition fight in El Salvador. The 65-year-old Vasquez made a remote court appearance on Friday in New York where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. Vasquez’s defense attorney declined comment.