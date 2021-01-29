Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer has been sentenced to probation for altering an email the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation. Kevin Clinesmith at his sentencing hearing Friday apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA. He said he was “truly ashamed” of what he had done. Prosecutors sought several months in prison for Clinesmith, but the judge said Clinesmith’s action was the only stain on his record and that he had already endured public vilification. The sentence is likely to disappoint Trump supporters, who claim the Russia probe was a witch hunt. The investigation resulted in charges against six Trump associates.