Detroit teens charged as adults in Uber driver’s slaying

DETROIT (AP) — A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl are being charged as adults in the robbery and fatal stabbing of an Uber driver in Detroit. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says they are expected to be arraigned Friday on first-degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery charges. Police found 60-year-old Timothy Perkins of Southfield in a southwest Detroit alley on Jan. 21. He had been beaten with a hammer and suffered multiple stab wounds. He died at a hospital. Perkins’ stolen car was later found. The prosecutor’s office says investigators believe a call was put in for an Uber with the intention of robbing the driver. The teens were arrested Monday.