Civil rights attorney hired by family of body-slammed teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of a Florida high school student who was body-slammed by a school resource officer and appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete. Crump tweeted Thursday that he and Orlando attorney Natalie Jackson are representing the 16-year-old student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee. Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake. At a news conference Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said neither the student nor the sheriff had serious injuries. The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.