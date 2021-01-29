Capitol fences highlight delicate dance over safety, access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The reaction from members of Congress, local lawmakers and neighborhood residents was swift and emphatically negative when the Capitol police force’s acting chief said permanent fences around the Capitol complex should be part of the “vast improvements” in security needed to protect the building and the lawmakers who work inside. It’s a sad fact of life in the nation’s capital that security measures are seldom temporary. But a Virginia Tech architect says it’s possible to address security concerns and make places more welcoming to the public.