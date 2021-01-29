Canada judge won’t relax Huawei CFO bail conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge is declining to ease bail conditions for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. extradition warrant. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke said Friday the current restrictions are the minimum required to ensure Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and its chief financial officer, does not flee Canada. The judge dismissed Meng’s application for changes to her bail conditions, which would have allowed her to leave her Vancouver mansion outside the hours of her overnight curfew without the presence of security.