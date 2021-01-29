Board: Puerto Rico pays millions in salary to non-workers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal board has revealed that Puerto Rico’s government paid more than $28 million in salaries in recent months to people who no longer work for the U.S. territory’s Education Department, even after authorities last year flagged the practice as a problem. The admission came during a Friday meeting of the federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. Board member Antonio Medina called it “a total outrage.” The board first flagged the problem in late September, announcing it had contacted law enforcement agencies after discovering the Education Department paid more than $84 million in salaries to people from 2007 to 2020 who no longer worked there.