At Amanda Gorman’s church, ‘everybody is a freedom fighter’

Poet Amanda Gorman sang in the choir, did her sacraments and recited poetry at an Afrocentric Catholic church in South LA. St. Brigid Catholic Church is run by the Josephites, a religious community that formed in 1871 to meet the needs of newly freed people after the Civil War. Floy Hawkins, a parishioner and former director of religious education at St. Brigid, said Amanda “would always get standing ovations,” “We were in just as much awe of her then, as we were when we all witnessed her at the inauguration.”