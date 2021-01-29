4th warden in 18 months at embattled jail where Epstein died

NEW YORK (AP) — The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has resigned after a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates’ complaints about squalid conditions, a smuggled gun and an inmate’s death. Marti Licon-Vitale quit the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City this week and is being replaced on an interim basis. The jail’s new leader is listed in court papers as Eric Williams. He will be the fourth leader of the lockup in 18 months. Licon-Vitale’s departure shocked several defense attorneys who have been sparring with her over the treatment of people detained at the facility.