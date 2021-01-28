Yemen’s central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s central bank has dismissed United Nations allegations that the country’s government misused millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia to buy essential commodities for the Yemeni people. A report by a panel of U.N. experts released to the media this week accused the internationally recognized government of implementing a scheme to illegally divert to traders $423 million in Saudi money. The report says the funds were meant to buy rice and other supplies for Yemenis who have been suffering from six years of war. The conflict between a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels has been catastrophic for Yemen.