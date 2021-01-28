Unemployment fraud audit creates fresh questions for Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is facing another scathing audit about the state’s failure to prevent billions in unemployment insurance fraud. It’s the latest political headache for the Democratic governor, who is also under pressure over the state’s coronavirus restrictions and vaccine rollout. The audit found the Employment Development Department paid out at least $10.4 billion in fraudulent claims due to “significant missteps and inaction.” Newsom’s administration is blaming the federal government and declining to share details about how often he was briefed on the problems. A spokeswoman points to actions he’s taken like creating a strike team and a fraud protection task force.