UK’s Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing accusations of not abiding by lockdown rules after he traveled to Scotland to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom. With polls showing increased support for Scottish independence from the U.K., Johnson’s Thursday visit to promote the benefits of the union stood to be overshadowed by the lockdown rules dispute. Critics say he is politicking when the U.K. is in lockdown because of a huge resurgence of a more contagious virus variant. Britain has Europe’s highest pandemic death toll, with over 103,000 virus-related deaths as of Thursday. However, it is among the world’s leaders in launching a vaccination drive.