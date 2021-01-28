South Carolina Senate passes bill outlawing most abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state. The 30-13 vote Thursday overcomes years of hurdles thanks to Republican winning new seats in last year’s elections. The Senate vote is likely the final hurdle for the bill. It has passed the House easily in previous years and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he will sign it as soon as he can. The measure requires doctors to use an ultrasound to try to detect a fetal heartbeat if they think pregnant women are at least eight weeks along. If a heartbeat is found, the abortion can’t take place.