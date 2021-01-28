Report: lack of diversity, low morale plague Louisville PD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new report says the Louisville Metro Police Department needs more diversity among its leadership. It also says police must work to improve trust with the community, especially among Black residents. The Chicago consulting firm Hillard Heintze was hired by the city to review the department in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting last year. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker who was fatally shot by officers serving a narcotics warrant at her apartment. The 155-page report called for a “true transformation of the department.”