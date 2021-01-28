Qualtrics goes public 2 years after being bought by SAP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Business software provider Qualtrics went public two years after German software giant SAP bought the company for $8 billion. The move Thursday marked the latest achievement for a company that has become one of the crown jewels of a technology corridor near Salt Lake City that Utah likes to call “Silicon Slopes.” The move brings more notoriety to the company just months after founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith purchased the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Qualtrics shares opened at $30 apiece, above the $27-to-$29 range the company expected. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq index under the symbol XM.