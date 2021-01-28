Protests amid Lebanon lockdown leave 1 dead, 220 injured

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says violent confrontations between protesters and security forces in northern Lebanon have left a 30-year-old man dead and more than 220 people injured. The clashes took place after frustrations boiled over amid deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures. The violence in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city and the most impoverished, marked a serious escalation in protests that began Monday and continued for three straight days into Wednesday night. Dozens of young men have been taking part in the nightly protests throwing rocks at security forces and in some cases torching vehicles.