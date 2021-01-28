Patriarch: Pope to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Sistani in Iraq

ROME (AP) — Iraq’s top Catholic official says a deadly suicide bombing in Baghdad hasn’t thwarted Pope Francis’ plans to become the first pontiff to visit the country. The Chaldean patriarch also confirmed the pontiff will meet with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric. Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako provided the first details of Francis’ March 5-8 itinerary during a virtual press conference hosted by the French bishops’ conference on Thursday. Sako confirmed that the pontiff is set to travel to Najaf on March 6 to meet with Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani. Francis is scheduled to host an interfaith meeting that same day in Ur, the birthplace of the prophet Abraham.