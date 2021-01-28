Kansas debates whether abortion measure would stifle economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas abortion rights opponents and supporters are so confident that a proposed anti-abortion constitutional amendment will make it onto next year’s primary ballot that they’ve already begun previewing their pitches to voters. One message from abortion rights supporters is that the measure would hurt the business climate. Ahead of the state Senate’s planned debate Thursday on the measure, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly warned that enacting it would lead to boycotts of Kansas and discourage companies from relocating to the state. Abortion opponents dismiss the argument and expect that no economic fallout would follow. The measure would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.