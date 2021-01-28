In Guatemala, families say 13 killed in Mexico were migrants

COMITANCILLO, Guatemala (AP) — In the impoverished Indigeneous village of Comitancillo, Guatemala, families are convinced that 13 of their relatives were among the 19 bullet-ridden, burned bodies found in northern Mexico near the U.S. border last week. They are so sure that they have already put photos of the mainly youthful 10 men and three women on traditional altars for the dead, surrounded by candles and flowers. Irma Yolanda Jimenez Pérez is sure her 17-year-old nephew, Rivaldo Danilo Jimenez, is among the dead because the smuggler who accompanied the group told the family so. Mexico still has not identified the bodies, but the killings could revive memories of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants in the same gang-ridden state of Tamaulipas.