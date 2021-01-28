Corky Lee, known for photographing Asian America, dies at 73

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who spent five decades spotlighting the often ignored Asian and Pacific Islander American communities, has died. He was 73. His family said in a statement that Lee died Wednesday in Queens, New York, of complications from COVID-19. The self-described “undisputed unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate,” Lee used his eye to pursue what he saw as “photographic justice.” He was present at many seminal moments impacting Asian America over a 50-year career. He was also a founding member of the New York chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association. A private funeral service will be held in New York.