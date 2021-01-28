Congo’s lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal. The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance himself from a coalition formed with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years. The coalition with Kabila’s party has restricted Tshisekedi since he took office in 2019. Congo analysts say this week’s vote is a strategic move to weaken Kabila’s influence. With the vote to remove the prime minister, Tshisekedi has mustered enough support in parliament to sideline Kabila’s party.